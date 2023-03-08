Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 63,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 199,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth $13,770,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 171,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 35.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 148,063 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

