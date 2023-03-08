Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Hits New 1-Year High at $435.70

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $435.70 and last traded at $434.45, with a volume of 79169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $413.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $109,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,111,000 after purchasing an additional 184,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

