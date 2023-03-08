Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAWN. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -1.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,549,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,089,505. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

