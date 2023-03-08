David J. Stetson Sells 20,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.72. The company had a trading volume of 231,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.21. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

AMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,204,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

