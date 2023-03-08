DataHighway (DHX) Price Up 8.8% This Week

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $137.06 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.27 or 0.00019643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00422095 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.81 or 0.28530827 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,118,539 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

