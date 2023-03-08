Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Position Increased by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960,748 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises approximately 4.7% of Tiger Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiger Global Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Datadog worth $512,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $530,647.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,009,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $552,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,927.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $530,647.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 142,389 shares in the company, valued at $11,009,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,144 shares of company stock worth $31,558,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. 1,669,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,443. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.