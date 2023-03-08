Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $19,798.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 332,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $22,597.74.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $24,897.51.

On Monday, February 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,897.41.

On Friday, February 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,997.20.

loanDepot Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market cap of $594.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $3,070,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.