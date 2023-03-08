Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ CYCC opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.