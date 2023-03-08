Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYCC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $98,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

