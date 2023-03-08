Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CYCC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.