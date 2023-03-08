CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Up 0.9%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

CyberAgent Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44.

About CyberAgent

(Get Rating)

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.