Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,311,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,832 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $182,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $176.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

