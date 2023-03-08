CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.61

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTPY)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.