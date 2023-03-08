CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 561,991 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of CSX worth $200,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 53.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after buying an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.12. 4,076,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,372,002. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

