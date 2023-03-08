Crypto International (CRI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.62 Billion

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Crypto International has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $103,289.91 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto International has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Crypto International token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official message board is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto International’s official website is cos-in.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43712293 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $111,498.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto International using one of the exchanges listed above.

