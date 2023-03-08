CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.21-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.955-$3.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.08.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

