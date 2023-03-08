Cronos (CRO) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $14.14 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00069867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000279 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001598 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

