Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $8.68 to $9.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.00, but opened at $9.21. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cricut shares last traded at $8.49, with a volume of 26,137 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cricut by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.00 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

