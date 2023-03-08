CRH (NYSE:CRH) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $52.08 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 443044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.19) to €48.00 ($51.06) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CRH

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 24.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.