Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Position Increased by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

NYSE CPG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,352. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

