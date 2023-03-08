Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.
NYSE:MPW opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $21.63.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
