Credit Suisse Group Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Price Target to GBX 149

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 152 ($1.83) to GBX 149 ($1.79) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 114 ($1.37) to GBX 111 ($1.33) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TWODF remained flat at $1.43 during trading on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

