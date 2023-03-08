Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,094 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Coursera worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coursera to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Coursera Price Performance

Coursera Company Profile

NYSE COUR opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Further Reading

