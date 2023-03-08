Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.65

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 915623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11,823.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Coty by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after buying an additional 4,469,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

