Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $484.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $494.85.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

