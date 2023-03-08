Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$431.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$431.00 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

