Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the January 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 43.7% in the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

CPS traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 93,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. Cooper-Standard has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

