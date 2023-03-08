Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE) Insider John Conde Buys 645,161 Shares

Cooper Energy Limited (ASX:COE – Get Rating) insider John Conde purchased 645,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,709.63 ($66,248.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91.

Cooper Energy Company Profile

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream gas and oil exploration and production company, engages in securing, finding, developing, producing, and selling of hydrocarbons to south-east Australia. It explores and evaluates oil and gas; and produces and sells crude oil in Cooper basin. The company also produces offshore gas from the Sole gas field in the Gippsland Basin, Victoria; offshore gas and gas liquids from the Casino, Henry, Netherby gas fields in the Otway Basin, Victoria; and onshore oil production and exploration in the Cooper Basin, South Australia.

