ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $267.83

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267.83 ($3.22) and last traded at GBX 267.83 ($3.22), with a volume of 1947220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.20 ($2.71).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.49) to GBX 295 ($3.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 236.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 226.05. The company has a market cap of £4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7,506.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

