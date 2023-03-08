Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCF opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $6.94.
About Contango Oil & Gas
