Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.88

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 4861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65.

Institutional Trading of Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $267,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $6,008,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $8,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

See Also

