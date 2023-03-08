ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Argus raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

COP traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a market cap of $129.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

