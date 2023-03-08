Comparing ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT)

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Rating) and ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and ZeroFox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -25.86% -12.37% -10.60% ZeroFox N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and ZeroFox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $13.27 million 1.19 $1.32 million ($0.32) -5.28 ZeroFox N/A N/A $5.60 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ZeroFox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paltalk.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paltalk and ZeroFox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 1 0 0 2.00 ZeroFox 0 1 1 0 2.50

Paltalk presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.03%. ZeroFox has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Paltalk’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paltalk is more favorable than ZeroFox.

Volatility and Risk

Paltalk has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZeroFox has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of ZeroFox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ZeroFox beats Paltalk on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number. In addition, the company provides product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. It also provides technology services and professional services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet. It serves customers in various industry verticals, such as education, energy, entertainment, financial services, government healthcare, media, retail, services, and technology. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

