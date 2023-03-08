Comparing Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) & Starry Group (NYSE:STRY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Rating) and Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirent Communications and Starry Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $576.00 million 2.34 $89.20 million N/A N/A Starry Group $29.86 million 0.04 $25.55 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Starry Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.6% of Starry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Starry Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spirent Communications and Starry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A Starry Group N/A -174.35% -1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spirent Communications and Starry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00 Starry Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Starry Group has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 89,695.92%. Given Starry Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Starry Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starry Group has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats Starry Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S. cities, including Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Los Angeles, California; Washington D.C.; Denver, Colorado; and Columbus, Ohio. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

