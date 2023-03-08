Comparing Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) & OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Momentive Global and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 2 4 0 2.67 OneConnect Financial Technology 1 1 0 0 1.50

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, indicating a potential upside of 91.39%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus target price of $15.90, indicating a potential upside of 170.41%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than Momentive Global.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Momentive Global and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $480.92 million 2.18 -$89.89 million ($0.60) -11.68 OneConnect Financial Technology $640.51 million 0.36 -$198.66 million ($4.40) -1.34

Momentive Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OneConnect Financial Technology. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -18.69% -25.33% -8.69% OneConnect Financial Technology -23.60% -27.87% -11.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Momentive Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Momentive Global beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services. The company also operates gamma core banking system, a customer centric solution; digitalized management platform that offers digital infrastructure for financial institutions to manage various aspects of their business, including data, smart operation, comprehensive risk, and asset and liability management, as well as accounting, personnel, and office management; Gamma FinCloud, an open PaaS and IaaS platform for ready-to-integrate financial technology components; and Blockchain network-as-a-service. In addition, it operates Regtech, an end-to-end regulatory solution to help regulatory authorities automate and digitalize their operations; and offers asset management and consulting services. The company serves customers in the financial services industry, including banking, insurance, and other financial institutions. It has a strategic agreement with the Hainan Local Financial Supervision Administration to develop smart financial and smart supervision services in the island province of Hainan, as well as the financial sector in Hainan free trade port. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

