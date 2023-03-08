Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 297.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 86,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,364,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 392,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,729,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,378,000 after buying an additional 19,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

