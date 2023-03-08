Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $149.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.22. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $152.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,501,000 after buying an additional 431,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,490,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 331.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 182,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after purchasing an additional 136,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Stories

