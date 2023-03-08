Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 138.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 35.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 48.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coherus BioSciences

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

