Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 65,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,072,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,851,000 after purchasing an additional 153,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

