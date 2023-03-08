Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.
Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of CHRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 65,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.92. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $14.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
