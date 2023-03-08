Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

In related news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at $601,274.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 39.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDE opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

