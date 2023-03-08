CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 11.1%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 424,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 202,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.31 price objective on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

