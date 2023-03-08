CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.35

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CLS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON:CLI opened at GBX 145.57 ($1.75) on Wednesday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 231 ($2.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £578.23 million, a PE ratio of 469.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 155.09.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.47) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

