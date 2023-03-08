Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
Climb Global Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLMB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.
Climb Global Solutions Company Profile
