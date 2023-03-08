Climb Global Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $224.58 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.