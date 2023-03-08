ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.10. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

