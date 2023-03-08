Citigroup Cuts Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $17.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 6.5 %

OMI stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Further Reading

