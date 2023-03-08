Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.40. 280,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,211. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,396,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $181,157.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,583,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,114,000 after purchasing an additional 945,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

