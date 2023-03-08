Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Raymond James

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $159,982.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,095.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock worth $3,918,806. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Ciena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 61.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

