Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ciena updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CIEN traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 682,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,958. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIEN. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,944,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $169,118.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,405 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

