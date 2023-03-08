Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Ciena updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 534,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $181,157.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,396,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,806. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

