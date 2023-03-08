CIBC Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It services the construction, food and beverage, healthcare, transportation, and utilities industries with fleet vehicles that is suited for the customers’ needs. The company was founded by J.

