Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 245,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 421,343 shares.The stock last traded at $144.85 and had previously closed at $143.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.95.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $98,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,649,093.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,298 shares of company stock worth $1,156,053. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

